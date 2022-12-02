NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the second single from Jen Cloher’s forthcoming fifth album, Kid Pharaoh’s history-reclaiming ‘British Museum’, Sophiya’s clubby hip hop release ‘BAD THING’, and newies from Freeds, Memphis LK, BOY SODA and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)