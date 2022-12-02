NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 02/12/2022
Jen Cloher – Being Human
Kid Pharaoh – British Museum
The Fragments – So Long
Sophiya – BAD THING
Freeds – Tickets
Orphan – For a Friend
Tia Gostelow – Say It To My Face
Memphis LK – Coffee
King Ivy – Paranoid
Purple Drapes – Demi Moore (My First Love)
Tiali – Icicles
1tbsp – Castillo
BOY SODA – Body
The Maggie Pills – Rip My Heart Out
Further Reading
VOLDY on the Artists Who Influenced His New Mixtape ‘Solplay Tape, Vol. 1’
PNAU And Troye Sivan Unite For New Single, ‘You Know What I Need’
Tropical Fuck Storm Share New Single ‘The Golden Ratio’, Announce 12″ Record with Hendrix Cover
Georgia Maq on Her Favourite Cover Songs: Lana Del Rey, Jamie T and More
R.em.edy on the Artists That Inspired Her ‘Last Summer’ EP
PREMIERE: Strictly D.T Employs AI-Generated Art For ‘Drift Away’ Video
Phoebe Go’s Favourite Solo Artists Who Started Out in Bands
Moreton’s Georgia James Potter on Story and Confession, Memory and Illusion
Andy Clockwise on Five Artists Who Inspired His Upcoming Four-Volume Album