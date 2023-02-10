NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the debut single from Brisbane-born R&B/neo-soul artist Dean Brady, the solo emergence of Georgia Mooney (All Our Exes Live in Texas), jangly indie pop from Deuce, a typically classy soul anthem from Budjerah, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s New Aus Music Playlist

New additions 10/02/2022

Dean Brady – Falling

Gold Fang – Mi Nuh Like

Georgia Mooney – War Romance

Ccrush – Multiply

Budjerah – Therapy

Deuce – Breathe

Nicholas Allbrook – Jackie

The Money War, Feelds – Was it Ever Really Anything?

The Sprouts – I Hear Music

Eddie Benjamin – All for Nothing

Oceans – Soft

Carla Wehbe – knight to E5

Grace Amos – GIVE UP THE CHASE

Chimers – tooth

Dahlia Ray – Bonfire

