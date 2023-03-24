NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Yeo’s sensual electro-R&B number ‘SHAKE’, a heart-on-the-sleeve taste of Martin Frawley’s new album, searing post-punk from Wild Meadows, The Slingers’ kosmiche collab with Juice Webster and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23

New additions 24/03/2022

Yeo – SHAKE

Wild Meadows – If You Were God

Sweetie – Liminal Bliss

Martin Frawley – The Wannabe

The Slingers & Juice Webster – No Harm Done

Stevan – Reptilian

Georgia Mooney – I Am Not in a Hurry

KUČKA – Cry Cry Cry

GAZAL – COLD

The Teskey Brothers – Take My Heart

Further Reading

NO ZU Comes to an End: Nicolaas Oogjes on the Highs, Lows and the Community that Made NO ZU

Body Type Share New Single ‘Holding On’

Pond’s Nicholas Allbrook Announces Tour, Shares New Single ‘Round Round the Moon and All’

The Murlocs Announce New Album ‘Calm Ya Farm’ and Share First Single