NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the percussive and bass heavy ‘Skit’ from Naarm-born, London-based producer Surusinghe, Dr Sure’s latest DIY new wave tune ‘Low On Time’, BLESSED’s meditative hip hop offering ‘Inhale, Exhale’, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23

New additions 07/04/2023

Surusinghe – Skit

BLESSED – Inhale, Exhale

Dr Sure – Low On Time

Fascinator – Fremantle Girls

r.em.edy and LEYVI – Scooby Snack

Yirrmal – Love Sweet Love

Sunfruits – Better Off Dead

Stephen Cummings – Carry Your Heart

Moody Beaches – Golden Days

Lastlings – Noise

Further Reading

DZ Deathrays Announce New Album ‘R.I.F.F.’ and Share New Single

Adam Newling Announces Tour, Shares New Single ‘Round the Houses’

Moody Beaches Announce National Tour and Share Latest Single from ‘Acid Ocean’ LP

Cub Sport Announce Headline Tour Behind New Album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’