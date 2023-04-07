NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the percussive and bass heavy ‘Skit’ from Naarm-born, London-based producer Surusinghe, Dr Sure’s latest DIY new wave tune ‘Low On Time’, BLESSED’s meditative hip hop offering ‘Inhale, Exhale’, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23
New additions 07/04/2023
- Surusinghe – Skit
- BLESSED – Inhale, Exhale
- Dr Sure – Low On Time
- Fascinator – Fremantle Girls
- r.em.edy and LEYVI – Scooby Snack
- Yirrmal – Love Sweet Love
- Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
- Stephen Cummings – Carry Your Heart
- Moody Beaches – Golden Days
- Lastlings – Noise
