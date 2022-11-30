New Brisbane Music Festival ΩHM Announces Lineup: Peaches, Kae Tempest, black midi + More

The Brisbane Powerhouse presents the inaugural staging of ΩHM: Festival Of Other Music in 2023. Pronounced “ohm”, the festival will host The Chills, Peaches, Kae Tempest, Future Islands, black midi and more on select dates throughout February and March. The festival is curated by Powerhouse arts program director Brad Spolding alongside Lawrence English, the founder of experimental record label Room 40.

The announcement comes on the cusp of what’s shaping up to be an exciting Australian festival season, with Kae Tempest also performing Tasmania’s MONA FOMA and Sydney’s WorldPride (which we wrote about here and here) and black midi performing at Victoria’s Meadow.

Alongside the program’s better-known acts, the festival includes a performance from three boundary pushing audiovisual innovators – Australia’s Robin Fox, the LA based Room 40 alum Yann Novak and Iran-via-New Zealand artist mHz.

Cinephiles will be pleased to learn that the live film score series Hear My Eyes is coming to Brisbane. Electronic sonic explorers Sleep D will provide a live soundtrack to the 2006 Guillermo Del Toro fantasy-nightmare, Pan’s Labyrinth.

ΩHM: Festival Of Other Music 2023

Future Islands

Peaches

The Chills

Kae Tempest

black midi

Nakhane

Monolake + Electric Indigo

Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D

Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ

Zimoun

Dates & Venue

Wednesday, 15th February–Friday, 31st March – Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets available here.

