Sydney will add a new venue to its night-life roster this week, with the Tiva Basement Lounge scheduled to open on 20th October. Located at 68 King Street in the city, the new basement venue has been simultaneously described as both a “new subterranean playground” and “the new go-to venue for a world-class listening experience”.

Officially opening its doors this week, Tiva aims to become a cultural hotspot for live music and DJs, hosting a melting pot of genres, from jazz, soul, world music, R&B, to electronic, with a roster of high-profile names booked in to celebrate its launch. From a technical point of view, Tiva also boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, along with Technics turntables, and Pioneer DJ gear.

Kira Puru – ‘Fly’

“Expect the cream of the country’s players and international guests presenting live music four nights a week, alongside a diverse and exciting roster of established and up and coming DJ talent,” says Dan Lywood of Playlister FM’s Dan Lywood, who aided in the sound design and curation process. “Guests can drop in any night of the week and are guaranteed to see and hear a seriously accomplished act.”

Tiva will also kick off its live events next month, with Kira Puru helping to officially launch things on Saturday, 19th November. Milan Ring will also join in on the festivities with a set on Saturday, 3rd December.

Additionally, a number of special guests will also grace the stages, including Liyah Knight, Nathan Haines, Phil Stack, and Yasmina Sadiki, while Richard Penny, MADAMI, Kali, Boogie Monster and more join the ongoing roster as resident DJs.

Tiva Basement Lounge Launch Events

Saturday, 19th November – Kira Puru

Saturday, 3rd December – Milan Ring

Ticketing and event info available from the Tiva website.

