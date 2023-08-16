NYE on the Hill 2023 Lineup: Ball Park Music, Alex Lahey + MORE

NYE on the Hill has multiple reasons to celebrate this summer. As well as ringing in the New Year, the beloved Victorian camping fest will be celebrating its 10th birthday, and organisers have unveiled a lineup worthy of the occasion.

Topping the bill for the fest’s 2023/2024 edition are Brisbane indie rock icons Ball Park Music, alongside Alex Lahey, Beddy Rays, Dice, Gretta Ray, Hope D, Old Mervs, The Dreggs, The Grogans, The Terrys, Ūla and The Vanns.

Ball Park Music – ‘Manny’

All these artists and more will be trekking to the Hills of South Gippsland for three days of live music, DJs, comedians, food, camping, chill-out areas, field games and art installations. The 18+ event is BYO but there’ll be themed and licensed bars on site too.

NYE On The Hill’s 10th birthday bash will run from Saturday, 30th December until Monday, 1st January, with tickets on sale from 8am Thursday, 24th August.

NYE On The Hill 2023 Lineup

Ball Park Music

Alex Lahey

Beddy Rays

Dice

Gretta Ray

Hope D

Old Mervs

The Dreggs

The Grogans

The Terrys

Ūla

The Vanns

Aaron Gocs (Comedy)

Aridan Dzvuke

Betty Taylor

Bubba Wushka

Bum Bag

Bumpy

Friday*

Holly Hebe

Immy Owusu

Lotte Gallagher

Mikey D

Squid The Kid

Hills Dj’s

+ More To Be Announced

Dates And Venues

Saturday, 30th December, 2023 – Monday, 1st January, 2024 – The Hill, South Gippsland, VIC

Tickets on sale from 8am Thursday, 24th August.

