Danny Brown and Thelma Plum Join Splendour in the Grass 2023 Lineup, Set Times Released

American rapper Danny Brown and Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum have been added to the lineup for next month’s Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay. Both artists replace previous lineup acts Slowthai – who was quietly removed from the lineup after he appeared in court charged with rape – and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Danny Brown will deliver an Australian-exclusive performance on Splendour’s first day (Friday, 21st July) on the Mix Up Stage, while Plum will play on the GW McLennan Stage on its final day (Sunday, 23rd July).

Danny Brown – ‘3 Tearz’ (feat. Run the Jewels)

The replacement announcement comes one day after Splendour organisers confirmed that Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi – who had been scheduled to perform at the festival – would no longer be performing.

Capaldi announced earlier this week that he would be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” in a statement shared on Instagram. “I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In today’s announcement, Splendour organisers said that with Capaldi’s cancellation being so recent, the team “are currently working through options and will have an update as soon as possible.”

Coinciding with today’s announcement of Brown and Plum joining the lineup, Splendour organisers have also shared playing times and a map for this year’s event. You can see both of those on the Splendour in the Grass website. You can also access both by downloading the festival’s Splendour app, which is available for both iOS and Android, and allows you to plan your festival itinerary.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will run from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at its usual home, North Byron Parklands. The lineup includes Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hilltop Hoods, J Balvin, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz and more. Tickets are on sale.

