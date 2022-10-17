ONEFOUR Say They’re No Longer Playing The Grass Is Greener This Month

ONEFOUR have announced they’ve pulled out of this year’s The Grass Is Greener, which they were scheduled to perform at on the Gold Coast and in Canberra, Cairns and Geelong later this month. Over the weekend, the drill rap group released a statement on social media confirming they will not be appearing.

“After multiple attempts to work through many challenges with The Grass Is Greener, they have failed to honour their obligations and cannot deliver the show we and our fans expect,” ONEFOUR’s statement reads. “We want to apologise to our fans, especially those who bought tickets to support us. We regret this unfortunate turn of events and hope to see our fans soon.”

ONEFOUR – ‘Cruise Control’

Festival organisers have yet to officially announce ONEFOUR’s withdrawal, and their name is still listed on the lineup on the festival’s website. Recent Instagram posts made by the festival show a slew of comments from ticketholders expressing anger with the lack of communication regarding the situation.

A statement shared on social media by The Grass Is Greener last week announced an array of lineup changes, with Piero Pirupa, Mashd N Kutcher, Zero, Jordan Burns, Noy, Mikalah Watego and Mood Swing & Chevy Bass no longer appearing. Those acts have been replaced by Wafia, the Grogans and Volaris.

At the time, organisers cited “the state of events globally” being “challenging at the moment”, and “massive logistical pressures.” They went on to promise that the festival’s planned headliners were “locked and loaded with international visas all approved, and flights booked.”

The Grass Is Greener is set to kick off at Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast on Saturday, 22nd October before it continues on to Canberra, Cairns and Geelong. Other artists currently billed on the lineup include Ty Dolla $ign, YG, PNAU, Zhu and Boo Seeka.

