Paul Kelly Tops Aussie Charts With Christmas Album

Paul Kelly is set to soundtrack countless Aussie homes this festive season, with his album Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train at number one on the ARIA charts this week. It’s Kelly’s first record to chart at #1 since 2018’s Nature, jumping a masse 369 massive 369 positions to get there.

Originally released in November 2021, Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train originally debuted at #2. The record features old Christmas favourites and several new tunes, with features from Kasey Chambers, Marlon Willians, Vika & Linda Bull, Dan Kelly, and Emma Donovan. A digital 2022 edition of the record was released earlier this month, featuring a rendition of Ron Sexsmith’s ‘Maybe This Christmas’ as a bonus track.

Paul Kelly – ‘Maybe This Christmas’

“When I made my Christmas album last year my aim was to make something that represented all the different layers and traditions of the season including our southern hemisphere traditions,” Kelly said in a statement. “Not your standard Christmas record.

“I was originally going to call it No Reindeer, No Mistletoe, No Holly but decided that that had too many ‘No’s in the title! So, we called it Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train.”

In keeping with the seasonal focus, Kelly will also be bringing his ‘A Very Kelly Christmas’ celebration to The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Sydney on 19th December. The evening will feature an intimate performance from Kelly, along with the special climate-focused panel ‘Undo The Dumb Things’, presented by Groundswell.

The evening will also host an appearance from DJ Dan Kelly, prizes being raffled off on the night, and all proceeds going to Landcare Australia. Tickets to the event are available exclusively via ballot, with full details available below.

A Very Kelly Christmas

Monday, 19th December – The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets available via ballot.

