Phoebe Go Shares New Single ‘Hey’ Ahead Of Debut EP

Phoebe Go, the musical moniker of Phoebe Lou (Snakadaktal, Two People), has unveiled her latest single, ‘Hey’. The new track is taken from Phoebe Go’s forthcoming debut EP, Player, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 28th October. Lou has said that ‘Hey’ is a tribute to her cousin who passed away a few years ago.

Lou’s songwriting was informed by the grieving process. “This song’s really close to me. I lost my youngest cousin really suddenly a few years back and I didn’t know how to make sense of it all,” she explained. “And I still don’t and I don’t think I ever will. But this song is really my way of coming to grips with that.”

Phoebe Go – ‘Hey’

Lou continued, “Around the time I was writing it I was sort of fixated, trying so hard to understand him, you know, what he was thinking and feeling and living. I think my own perspective got so lost in his. Maybe that’s what gives this song that windy folk pace.”

Lou is proud to have ultimately found comfort in the song. “Life aches,” she said, “and we’ve gotta learn how to live with that. So I think in that way it’s kind of hinting at hope, that maybe there’s life inside loss, somehow.”

‘Hey’ follows Phoebe Go’s previous singles, ‘We Don’t Talk’ and last month’s ‘Kid’. Though ‘Hey’ is heartfelt in its construction, the remainder of Player is described as a more evolutionary experience, dedicated to “growth, a journey through self-exploration and finding comfort through solitude.”

Player is set for release on Friday, 28th October.

Phoebe Go – Player

We Don’t Talk The Kid Hey Be The Player, Not The Poet Birthday

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Two People On Portishead’s ‘Dummy’

Triple J Unearthed Unveil New Website With More Features Yet To Come

The Wombats Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ For Like A Version