Pink Matter Release Harvey Sutherland-Produced Single ‘Can’t Start’

Meanjin/Brisbane trio Pink Matter have shared their second new single of the year, unveiling ‘Can’t Start’ featuring production from Harvey Sutherland. ‘Can’t Start’ follows the band’s earlier single, ‘Bare It All’, and arrives just a few weeks after Pink Matter’s acclaimed set at Splendour In The Grass.

Pink Matter launched their career with the single ‘Quicksand’ back in 2017. They soon carved out a name for themselves thanks to their electronic/pop-influenced anthems. In 2019, the trio worked with Mike Katz (better known by his musical moniker Harvey Sutherland) to release the single ‘Wonder’, which has since become one of their most popular tracks.

Pink Matter – ‘Can’t Start’

“We feel very lucky to be able to work with Harvey Sutherland again on this track – he is such a great producer and was really able to help us mould this next chapter,” the trio explained. “This has been one of our favourite songs to work on. When we were writing ‘Can’t Start’, we were playing around with chords and Izzy stumbled across the bassline after what felt like hours of jamming and throwing ideas at the wall with none of them sticking.”

Pink Matter have described ‘Can’t Start’ as “a lot more R&B” than any of their previous releases. Accordingly, the song features love-centric lyrics. “[Sutherland] saw where we were going with this one from the very early stages,” the band said. “It’s always a privilege and honour to get to work with him, and we are so proud of how the track turned out!”

Pink matter were recently announced as one of the myriad artists set to perform at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND next month.

