Planned Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Put On Ice

Production on the highly-anticipated Madonna biopic has been, ahem, frozen.

As Variety reports, the flick – which had lined up actress Julia Garner to star and the titular Queen Of Pop herself to direct – has been put on ice indefinitely.

Madonna – ‘Frozen’

The reason behind the film’s sudden axing is reportedly the career-spanning world tour that has Madge just announced (which sadly has turned up no Australian dates thus far).

According to Variety, the singer’s sole focus is now the tour, but sources say she still remains “committed to making a film about her life one day”.

The movie itself was announced back in 2020 and was billed as a biopic based on Madge’s “untold true story”.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna commented in a press statement at the time.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Two-time Emmy winning actress Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) was then offered the lead role midway through last year.

Representatives for Madonna, Garner and Universal Pictures have so far declined to comment on the film’s apparent axing in 2023.

