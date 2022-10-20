Post Malone Has Sustained Another Onstage Injury

Just weeks after Post Malone was forced to postpone a show after being hospitalised for injuries sustained during a gig, the musician has once again received an onstage injury. As Rolling Stone reports, he was performing in the US city of Atlanta on Wednesday night when he stumbled and was in noticeable pain.

Footage of the incident shows the singer stepping up to a higher portion of the stage when he rolls his ankle in a hole in the stage. He can then be seen noticeably limping, before kneeling as the song reaches its end.

Post Malone has injured himself while performing in Atlanta:

“There’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty fucking badass,” Post Malone told the crowd after the incident, “but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over on that hole there.

“So if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you’ve gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I’mma do my best.”

In late September, Post Malone announced that he would be postponing a show in Boston at the last minute after he was hospitalised following breathing difficulties and an ongoing “stabbing pain”. Though no details were provided, the hospitalisation did come just one week after the musician made headlines for injuring himself by falling through a hole in the stage floor.

Reports of the incident – which occurred during Malone’s performance in St. Louis, Missouri on 17th September – noted that he required medical attention after injuring both his rib cage and back during a rendition of ‘Circles’. “There was a big-ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” Malone later explained to fans.

Though Post Malone resumed his US tour soon after, current tour dates are unlikely to be affected by this new injury. Recently, the musician was also announced as a special guest for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming Australian tour.

