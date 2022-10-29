Pulp Confirm 2023 Reunion, Announce Tour Dates

A few months back, Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker teased that, “Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts.” The UK indie pop band has come good on the promise, announcing a number of shows in the UK and Ireland between May and July, 2023.

In a press release, Cocker made reference to the band’s 1998 song ‘This Is Hardcore’, writing, “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?” He continued: “An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.”

Pulp – ‘This Is Hardcore’

Pulp’s 2023 reunion tour begins in the town of Bridlington, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, on Friday, 26th May. Over the ensuing few months, the band – sans original bass player Steve Mackey – will perform headline shows in London, Dublin, Cardiff and their hometown of Sheffield, as well as appearing at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and England’s Latitude Festival. Find all dates below.

After splitting up in 2002, Pulp got back together in 2011 for a couple of years of intermittent international touring. They appeared at Splendour in the Grass 2011 and headlined shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The reunion tour wrapped up at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena (now called Utilita Arena) in December 2012.

Pulp Tour Dates 2023

Friday, 26th May – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington, England

Sunday, 28th May – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

Friday, 9th June – St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday, 1st July – Finsbury Park, London, England

Friday, 7th July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow, Scotland

Sunday, 9th July – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, England

Wednesday, 12th July – International Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Friday, 14th July – Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England

Saturday, 15th July – Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England

Friday, 21st July – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, England

Tickets on sale Friday, 4th November here.

