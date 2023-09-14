Regurgitator Announce ‘Crushing It’ 2023 Tour Dates, Supporting KISS and Weezer in October

Regurgitator have locked in a string of tour dates to round out the year. The Brisbane veterans will kick off the Crushing It tour this weekend in Alice Springs, playing a show at the Alice Springs Brewing Co alongside Stellar Sea and Sealed Lips.

The tour will also take in the band’s support slots for KISS (at their final ever Australian show in Sydney), and Weezer, who they’ll join at arena shows in Melbourne and Brisbane. The Gurg have then locked in shows in Newcastle, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, before finishing up in Perth on Sunday, 26th November. See the full rundown of dates below.

Regurgitator: ‘! The Song Formerly Known As’ (Live in Sydney)

“Mash on in the superfluous noise!” The band shared in a statement. “Crush it up now. An inclusive and cooperative society is the only way forward. We say YES!”

It’s been a very busy year for the Gurg, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of breakout album Unit. The band threw a whole damn festival for the anniversary in Brisbane in March, featuring acts like DZ Deathrays, Custard, Models, Butterfingers, and Screamfeeder. In May they kicked off the anniversary tour which took them around Australia, expanding the run of shows due to demand.

Frontman Quan Yeomans recently dropped a new solo EP called Night Cream, featuring the frenetic single ‘Baddest Bitch’. Ben Ely, meanwhile, is gearing up to release a new Mungo Fungo album on Friday, 3rd November.

Regurgitator Crushing It 2023 Tour

Saturday, 16 September – Mparntwe/Alice Springs Brewing Co.

Friday, 6 October – John Cain Arena, Naarm/Melbourne (with Weezer)

Saturday, 7 October – Accor Stadium, Sydney/Gadigal Eora (supporting KISS, with Weezer and The Delta Riggs)

Sunday, 8 October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre/Meanjin (with Weezer)

Saturday, 11 November – Djerriwarrh Festival, Melton

Sunday, 12 November – King Street, Newcastle/Mulubinba

Friday, 17 November – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Kombumerri/Gold Coast

Saturday, 18 November – Vinnie’s Dive Bar, Kombumerri/Gold Coast

Friday, 24 November – The Gov, Kaurna/Adelaide (with The Empty Threats and Moler)

Saturday, 25 November – BADLANDS closing down sale, Boorloo/Perth

Sunday, 26 November – BADLANDS closing down sale, Boorloo/Perth

