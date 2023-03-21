Alice Skye, Angie McMahon Among Those Attending Climate Crisis Leadership Retreat for Female and Non-Binary Musicians

A number of Australia’s most prominent female and non-binary artists are set to take part in a retreat that will seek to launch a new generation of leaders tackling the climate crisis. Angie McMahon, Alice Skye, Kira Puru, Kee’ahn, Peppa Lane of Spacey Jane, and Beatrice Lewis of Haiku Hands are among those that have put their hand up for the retreat, which will take place in a former pulp mill in Tasmania.

The event is being run by Women’s Environmental Leadership Australia (WELA) and Green Music Australia – which provides resources for artists to make touring more sustainable. The retreat will dive into topics around First Nations leadership, ways to reduce the impact of gigs and touring, and the realities of the climate crisis in Australia.

Alice Skye: ‘Party Tricks’

“What we see now is that this isn’t just a climate or biodiversity crisis. This is absolutely a leadership crisis,” Victoria McKenzie-McHarg, Strategic Director at Women’s Environmental Leadership Australia said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity to connect with women and gender diverse peoples in the industry who make up my main inspirations, and to combine a past interest of conservation with my new career,” Alice Skye also shared. “I’m looking forward to hearing about other artists’ approach to environmental touring and learning about how I can combine two things I feel passionately about, caring for Country and music.

You can have a look over the full Green Artist Guide over here. It recommends musicians and festivals adopt practices like having zero waste riders, utilise plastic-free packing in food stalls, promote sustainable and ethical merch, and more.

