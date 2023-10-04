Methyl Ethel Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Perth songwriter and producer Methyl Ethel (AKA Jake Webb) has announced a run of tour dates to round out the year. Webb will head out on the ‘New & Old’ tour throughout the last two months of the year, starting at the Metro Theatre on Thursday, 30th November, with dates following in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Webb will perform two sets on the tour – the first being classic Methyl Ethel cuts with his new live band, and the second being new material that he’ll be taking on the road for the first time. See all dates and ticket details below.

Methyl Ethel: ‘Proof’ feat. Stella Donnelly

Methyl Ethel’s fourth album Are You Haunted? arrived in February 2022, featuring singles like ‘Neon Cheap’, ‘Something to Worry About’ and the Stella Donnelly collab ‘Proof’.

“There are these spirits, memories of our old selves, our younger selves, parents, generations past whose deeds, actions, successes and failures shape us,” Webb said of the album’s concept. “We all have these ghosts that linger in our present predicaments.”

Webb embarked on a sold-tour tour last year in support of the album and played festivals like Golden Plains, Party in the Paddock, and Splendour in the Grass.

Webb’s most recent release was the standalone single ‘Talk Louder’.

Methyl Ethel New & Old Tour 2023

Thursday, 30th November – Metro Theatre, Warrang (Sydney)

Saturday, 2nd December – The Tivoli, Meanjin (Brisbane)

Thursday, 7th December – Northcote Theatre, Naarm (Melbourne)

Friday, 8th December – The Gov, Tarndanya (Adelaide)

Saturday, 9th December – Rechabite, Boorloo (Perth)

Tickets on sale Friday, 6th October via Live Nation.

Further Reading

Listen to Methyl Ethel’s “Fresh and Free Spirited” New Single ‘Talk Louder’

Love Letter To A Record: Methyl Ethel On Björk’s ‘Vespertine’

Methyl Ethel Announce New Album ‘Are You Haunted?’, Share Stella Donnelly Collaboration