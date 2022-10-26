Rihanna’s First New Song In Six Years Is Arriving This Week

Rihanna‘s first new single in six years will arrive this week as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. ‘Lift Me Up’ will be released tomorrow (28th October), and will mark her first new music as a lead artist since her 2016 album Anti. Rihanna announced the song earlier today with a teaser clip revealing its title, release date and a snippet of the track.

‘Lift Me Up’ was written by Rihanna, Tems and producer Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and, according to a press release, was written as a “tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman”, the Black Panther star who died in 2020 following a battle with cancer.

Listen to a Snippet of ‘Lift Me Up’ Below

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said of the song in a press release. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.” She added: “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will arrive on Friday, 4th November. Göransson’s original score for the film will be released a week later on Friday, 11th November, the same day the film hits cinemas. Earlier this month, when the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived, it was soundtracked by Sampa the Great‘s ‘Never Forget’, a track from the rapper’s latest album As Above, So Below.

While Rihanna last released music of her own in 2016, she’s featured on several other artists’ tracks since then. Those have included Calvins Harris‘ ‘This Is What You Came For’ and ‘Too Good’ with Drake in 2016, Future‘s ‘Selfish’, DJ Khaled‘s ‘Wild Thoughts’ and ‘Loyalty’ with Kendrick Lamar in 2017. The most recent, ‘Believe It’ with PARTYNEXTDOOR, arrived in 2020.

Next year, she’ll headline the NFL Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, marking her first public performance since appearing at the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform ‘Wild Thoughts’.

