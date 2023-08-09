Sheppard Announce Movie World Residency During School Holidays

Sibling trio Sheppard will soon be trading the streets of Brisbane for the honky-tonks of Nashville. But before they move Stateside, George, Amy and Emma Sheppard will load into the Gold Coast theme park Warner Bros Movie World for a two-and-a-half-week residency.

Sheppard will perform daily from Friday, 15th September to Monday, 2nd October (except for Saturday, 23rd September), which coincides with Queensland’s school holidays. It’s part of Movie World’s brand new Music on Main initiative.

Sheppard – ‘Daylight’

Sheppard released the single, ‘Daylight’, in June 2023. The song has enjoyed impressive streaming figures and been added to radio playlists locally and overseas. It peaked at #52 on the Australian Music Report’s Hot 100, which is based on airplay data from around the country.

Sheppard have been based in Brisbane since their formation in the late 2000s, but they’ll move to Nashville, Tennessee, in early October. “We are such proud Australians so it’s very exciting for us to represent over in Nashville,” Amy Sheppard said in a statement.

“It’s a big risk but we feel the Sheppard sound and brand have evolved enough for us to make the move and commit a few years to this. We will definitely be coming back and forth so our Australian audiences will still be seeing us!”

Sheppard at Movie World 2023

Friday, 15th September to Monday, 2nd October (excluding 23rd September)

Tickets via Movie World

Further Reading

Amy Sheppard’s Top Five Country Music Heroes

half•alive Announce 2023 ‘Conditions of a Punk’ Australian Tour

Tim Minchin Announces 2023/24 Australian Tour – An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano