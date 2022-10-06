Six60 Release Long-Awaited New Album ‘Castle St’

Genre-defying New Zealand outfit Six60 have released their long-awaited fourth album, Castle St. The group’s first new record since 2019 is also their first LP not to feature an eponymous title.

After sharing a handful of standalone singles in 2021 – including the hit ‘All She Wrote’ – the group began previewing Castle St earlier this year. Six60 are already regarded as New Zealand’s most commercially-successful band in the country’s chart history. Castle St‘s lead single ‘Before You Leave’ peaked at number three in their home country back in August.

Six60 – ‘Before You Leave’

The members of Six60 have described Castle St as a full-circle moment for the band. The title and artwork make reference to the location in Dunedin where the band first met, formed, and performed 14 years ago.

“It’s our greatest work to date,” said vocalist and guitarist Matiu Walters. “A real coming together of every member of the band to capture a unique moment in time. It’s the kind of album you can’t make in your bedroom and need to make with other great musicians.”

Six60 will be returning to Australia later this year and in early 2023 for a handful of live performances. Full details are available below.

Six60 Australian Performances

Thursday, 1 st December, 2022 – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 2 nd December, 2022 – Vanfest, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, 4 th February, 2023 – Good Love, Doug Jennings Park, Main Beach, QLD

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Reggae Festival Good Love Announces 2023 Lineup

Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana, Tones And I Lead Vanfest 2022 Lineup

Six60 On Being In The Centre Of The Whirlwind