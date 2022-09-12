Steven Bradbury Joins Furnace & The Fundamentals To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Gold Medal

Sydney cover outfit Furnace & The Fundamentals welcomed Steven Bradbury as a special guest to their Sydney performance over the weekend. Bradbury’s appearance paid tribute to his gold medal victory at the 2022 Winter Olympics two decades earlier.

During their Sunday night performance at the Enmore Theatre, lead singer Furnace briefly stopped the show, announcing they would be honouring the 20th anniversary Bradbury’s achievement. Originally taking place in February 2002, Bradbury’s unlikely come-from-behind win saw Australia receive his first Winter Olympics gold medal, and elevated him into the status of a folk hero.

Steven Bradbury joins Furnace & The Fundamentals onstage in Sydney:

As a video montage of Bradbury’s win was played on the big screen, Furnace & The Fundamentals dove into a cover of Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’. As the song continued, Bradbury himself appeared onstage, dressed in his green and gold tracksuit as an impromptu ticker tape parade carried on around him.

Joking with Furnace that he didn’t receive such celebrations alongside his 2002 victory, Bradbury then awarded the frontman his gold medal, before the pair embarked on a tour of the venue via a moving platform to the soundtrack of ‘We Are The Champions’.

“Tonight is something way out of the box, something left field,” Bradbury said upon his return to the stage. “I’m on fucking stage with Furnace & The Fundamentals. This is really weird shit. I’m totally pumped to be here and I’ve got adrenaline coursing through my veins.”

Furnace & The Fundamentals will continue their Australia tour next week, with a sold out show scheduled for Melbourne on 23rd September.

