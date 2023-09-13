Charlie Brooker Announced as Headline Speaker for SXSW Sydney

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has been locked in as a headline speaker at the inaugural SXSW Sydney next month. Like the show, Brooker will speak to the rapidly changing technological landscape and what that can mean for humanity – no other details about his session have been announced yet.

“Having to quickly provide a personal quote for a press release about how excited I am to join the inaugural Sydney-flavoured SXSW event is exactly the sort of thing ChatGPT is for, but I’ve written this one myself because I still care about our species, dammit,” Brooker said in a statement.

Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer

“Although I initially misspelt ‘inaugural’ just then until I got corrected by a machine, so actually maybe we’re just rubbish. This tense love-hate relationship with technology is what Black Mirror is all about. That and stories about Prime Ministers and pigs. Anyway, I can’t wait to attend and get so cowed by all the creativity and innovation on display that I go home feeling depressed and inadequate. I’m genuinely looking forward to it.”

The news comes just days after Chance The Rapper was added to the Conference lineup – he’ll speak about the legacy and impact of hip-hop as part of the ongoing global celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the genre. Hundreds of speakers are set to appear at the SXSW Sydney Conference, including Coachella CEO and promoter Paul Tollett, Queer Eye’s Tan France, artistic director Wesley Enoch, and futurist Amy Webb.

The inaugural SXSW Sydney will take place next month at various venues around the inner city from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October 2023. The music festival is set to feature more than 300 performances across the week, from artists like Connie Constance, Los Bitchos, Ekkstacy, redveil, Otoboke Beaver, Chanel Loren, US group Almost Monday, Death by Denim, Barkaa, Babitha, Mia Wray, Superego, Gut Health, and UK’s SORRY.

Badges and wristbands are now on sale.

