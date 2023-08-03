Sydney Alt-Rockers RADICALS Unveil New Single ‘maybe’

RADICALS are an Eora/Sydney-based alternative-rock group who’ve just revealed their anthemic new single ‘maybe’ – produced and mixed by Daniel Antix (Pist Idiots, SCABZ) and inspired by two things: love and obsession. “When you finally meet the love of your life, can’t stop thinking about them and every second you aren’t with them just seems like a waste of time,” the band explains in a press statement. Take it for a spin down below.

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify

RADICALS: maybe

