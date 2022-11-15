Sydney’s NYE In The Park Festival 2022 Lineup Expands

NYE In The Park | Credit: Official Facebook

The lineup for Sydney’s massive annual New Years Eve bash NYE In The Park has been embiggened with the addition of two extra stages and a slew of additional artists.

First up, Australia’s biggest queer party brand, the Poof Doof Drag Jamboree is presenting NEON HOEDOWN, a curated LGBTQIA+ side stage packed with with knockout drag performances and artists the likes of Atomic Kiss, Dammit Janet, Danni Issues, Daphne Gaye, Faggy, Holly Would, Jimi The Kween, Karna Ford, Kalin Klein, Logan, Nic Holland, Sveta and Venus Pagina.

WATCH: Atomic Kiss – ‘BUSTICKET’

To boot, the Whatslively stage is back in action this year, showcasing some of the best & freshest trap

DJs & Hip Hop acts out of Western Sydney including DJ Talisha B2B Mistah Cee, Jazmine Nikitta, Prestige of TFRA w/ D0nt Play, Farnozz w/ Dayshawn, Ayshe, Moni B2B AJ, Flores, DNA and Sienna w/ Papa Frank, plus special performances by Gold Fang, and Fooligan Kevs.

They pile on top of an already supersized lineup featuring the likes of Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Cut Copy, US rapper Rico Nasty, English icons Crazy P Soundsystem, plus a swathe of locals like San Cisco, GRAACE, Late Night Tuff Guy, Vacations, Grentperez, and Discovery – Australia’s own Daft Punk tribute act.

NYE On The Park will return to Camperdown’s Victoria Park on Saturday, 30th December 2022.

Last year marked its big following a year off due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

You can peep the full lineup below.

NYE In The Park 2022

Atomic Kiss

Dammit Janet

Danni Issues

Daphne Gaye

Faggy

Holly Would

Jimi The Kween

Karna Ford

Kalin Klein

Logan

Nic Holland

Sveta

Venus Pagina

DJ Talisha B2B Mistah Cee

Jazmine Nikitta

Prestige of TFRA w/ D0nt Play

Farnozz w/ Dayshawn

Ayshe

Moni B2B AJ

Flores

DNA

Sienna w/ Papa Frank

Gold Fang

Fooligan Kevs

Joining…

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

Rico Nasty (US)

San Cisco

Crazy P Soundsystem (UK)

Late Night Tuff Guy

GRAACE

Vacations

Grentperez

Discovery

Becca Hatch

Tori Levett

Whatslivelystage

With many more TBA

+ Your Hosts

The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree

Dates And Venues

Saturday, 31st December – Victoria Park, Camperdown, NSW

