Geelong’s Tent Pole Music Festival Reveals Set Times for Inaugural Event

Time to get your highlighters out: organisers have released the playing schedule for the upcoming Tent Pole festival, which is happening at Mt Duneed Estate just outside Geelong this Saturday, 4th March. The one-day festival features two stages – Stage 1 and the OK Motels stage – with not a timetable clash to be seen.

Headliners Pavement and Magic Dirt will close out the two stages, staggered at 45 minutes apart, while Jerikye Williams and Sirens will have the honour of opening the festival just after lunchtime. Scope out the full rundown below.

Magic Dirt: ‘Plastic Loveless Letter’

Auslan Stage Community will be at Tent Pole all day, providing interpretation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Aside from the headliners, Tent Pole will feature performances from 90s rock stayers Spiderbait, punk trio CLAMM, alt-rock outfit Floodlights and US garage rockers The Schizophonics and Black Lips. NT rockers Black Rock Band, US country musician Charley Crockett, local power trio MOD CON and 70s pub rock revivalists The Prize are also on board, as well as emerging prog crew Sirens and Wiradjuri rock’n’roller Jerikye Williams.

First announced in September last year, Tent Pole is a collaboration between Roundhouse Entertainment (A Day On The Green), Love Police (Out On The Weekend and Boogie), and Johann Ponniah (I Oh You).

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree Set Times

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree

Black Lips

Charley Crockett

MOD CON

The Prize

Sirens

Pavement

Spiderbait

Magic Dirt

Floodlights

The Schizophonics

Black Rock Band

Clamm

Jerikye Williams

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Further Reading

Geelong’s Tent Pole Festival Adds Black Lips, MOD CON & More To Lineup

Pavement, Spiderbait & More to Play Tent Pole, Geelong’s Musical Jamboree

Pavement Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour