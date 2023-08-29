Chemical Brothers Announce Australian Tour with The Presets and Anna Lunoe

The Chemical Brothers have announced they’ll be returning to Australia in 2024 for a three-date east coast tour. It hasn’t come entirely out of the blue: on Monday we reported that a ‘Hold Tight’ landing page had appeared on Frontier Touring, signalling that headline dates for Sydney and Brisbane were coming down the pipeline.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play a headline show in each of those cities at the end of February, followed by A Day on the Green set at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong. The duo will be joined on the road by dance export Anna Lunoe, veterans The Presets (just Sydney and Brisbane), and perennial Chemical Brothers opener James Holroyd. See all the dates and details below.

The Chemical Brothers: ‘Got To Keep On’

The shows will in be support of the band’s forthcoming album For That Beautiful Feeling. It’s the band’s 10th studio record, and the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed No Geography. We’ve heard a few of the tracks from the album: ‘No Reason‘, ‘The Darkness That You Fear’, and ‘Live Again’, featuring Halo Maud.

“Each track on For That Beautiful Feeling was born out of a desire to find that point of vision in the studio, a point that could then be refracted back onto the dancefloor through the music,” a statement about the album reads.

“As a result, it’s a collection of music that’s vividly colourful and confident and deeply psychedelic; impossible beauty carved from noise and chaos and endless fluid rhythm.”

For That Beautiful Feeling will be released on Friday, 8th September.

The Chemical Brothers 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 27 February – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 29 February – Sydney Showground, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 2 March – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (A Day on the Green)

Sign up for pre-sale on Frontier Touring. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 6th September.

