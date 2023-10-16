‘The Imperfects’ Podcast Announces 2024 Australian Theatre Tour

The creators behind popular podcast The Imperfects have announced a series of live shows in 2024. Hugh van Cuylenburg, Josh van Cuylenburg, and Ryan Shelton will hit the road at the beginning of April, starting the tour at the QPac Theatre in Brisbane on Thursday, 11th April.

The trio will move through theatres on the Gold Coast, Newcastle, and Perth, before rounding it out at the Palais in Melbourne on Saturday, 11th May. It’s the second tour in as many years for the podcast, and so the upcoming run has been aptly dubbed the ‘Encore Tour’. See all the dates and ticket details below.

The Imperfects Podcast to Head out on Tour

The long-running podcast was started by Hugh van Cuylenburg as a byproduct of his successful Resilience Project, which aims to give schoolkids a better emotional toolkit. The podcast has taken off in recent years, and now chalks up around one million downloads a month.

Guests have included musicians like Dan Sultan and Tim Minchin, and other public figures like Brooke Blurton, Grant Denyer, Myf Warhurst, Osher Günsberg, former triple j host Linda Marigliano, and author Johann Hari.

Thursday, 11th April – QPac Concert Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 13th April – Hota Theatre, Gold Coast

Sunday, 21st April – Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Sunday, 28th April – Perth Concert Hall, Perth

Saturday, 11th May – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 18th October via Live Nation. A Live Nation members pre-sale will begin 24 hours prior.

