The Jungle Giants to Headline QLD’s Mekka Fest 2023

Music festival Mekka Fest is returning to Brisbane this August, promising “a star-studded lineup stacked with iconic Aussie acts”.

Organisers have today given us our first glimpse of the 2023 lineup, with Brisbane indie-rock darlings The Jungle Giants on headlining duties. Local rapper Lisi will also be on deck, alongside Brissie EDM act Odd Mob, and iconic Red Wiggly Murray Cook locked in for a DJ set.

The Jungle Giants – ‘Trippin Up’

Going down on Saturday, 19th August in Doomben, the on-day rager will run across four stages, with organisers teasing a lineup stacked with organisers promising more of “Brisbane’s best DJ’s and bands”.

Last year’s event was held at the Doomben Racecourse and was centred around the premise of live racing and live music, with performances from the likes of Stace Cadet, Wongo, Day1 and more. Organisers have yet to comment on whether this year’s event will also include live racing.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but if you’re keen to check it out, you can sign up for early bird tickets right here, or catch the full lineup and other details we know so far, below.

Mekka Fest 2023

Saturday, 19th August 2023 – Doomben, Brisbane QLD

Early bird tickets here

Mekka Fest 2023 Lineup

The Jungle Giants

Odd Mob

Lisi

Murray (Red Wiggle) – DJ Set

+ More TBA

