The Midnight Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Synthwave outfit The Midnight will return to Australia for a run of east coast shows in February and March 2024. The band will get things underway at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, 29th February, before heading up to Brisbane on Friday, 1st March and then down to Melbourne for their final gig on Saturday, 2nd March.

The band – comprising Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan, along with touring musos – are coming to Australia in the wake of their 2022 album Heroes, their fifth album. Never a band to narrow their sound, the new album brings in influences from glam metal acts, Bruce Springsteen, and the Police.

The Midnight: ‘Change Your Heart or Die’

“We had been talking about kind of playing around in the hair metal world for a few years, like wouldn’t be fun to make a hair metal album,” Lyle told Music Radar last year. “And I was listening to a lot to Def Leppard and Mutt Lange productions. And not all of that is hair metal, but it’s heavy rock. It’s just super well-written, guitar-driven rock songs, but they’re very poppy, which is what I love about Def Leppard and Bryan Adams; big anthem songs, and Van Halen obviously comes to mind too.”

“The key to this [album] is an open heart and it’s inviting everyone to the party,” Lyle continued. “We didn’t want anyone to feel left out. I think if we need anything right now, as a society, it’s inclusivity. It’s the feeling that we need each other and, and we have to stay together, and we have to connect where we can.”

Heroes is the follow-up to 2020’s Monsters, which reached the top 30 on the ARIA Pop charts.

The Midnight 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, 29th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 2nd March – Forum, Melbourne VIC

