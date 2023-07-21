The Native Cats’ Catalogue is Available on Streaming Services for the First Time

Hobart post-punk duo The Native Cats have struck a deal with preeminent indie label Chapter Music, which brings the band’s four album catalogue to streaming services for the first time. The Native Cats’ two members, bass player Julian Teakle and singer/electronics operator Chloe Alison Escott, have both worked with Chapter Music on separate projects in the past.

The Melbourne-based Chapter Music put out a seven-inch single by Teakle’s former band The Frustrations back in 1998, and the label issued Escott’s excellent solo album, Stars Under Contract, in 2020.

The Native Cats – ‘Nixon Nevada’

The Native Cats have been intermittently active since the late 2000s. The band’s debut album, Always On, came out in 2009. Process Praise followed in 2011, Dallas in 2013, and the singles ‘Catspaw’ and ‘Transportation’ in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Five years separated Dallas from the band’s latest album, 2018’s terrific John Sharp Toro.

With the band’s complete catalogue now on streaming services – and available for purchase via Bandcamp – listeners can take a deep dive into The Native Cats’ idiosyncratic body of work, which is somewhat reminiscent of speak-singing contemporary post-punk acts Dry Cleaning and Sleaford Mods.

“Right from the start I’ve wanted the Native Cats’ full body of work to be worthy of a deep dive, to reward close study even if just one person were to be curious enough to undertake it,” Escott said in a statement. “It’s what we love to do as listeners and I like to think we’ve earned it as artists.”

Throughout the Native Cats’ fifteen-year recording career, Escott and Teakle have sought to build a distinct world with their music. “Returning to themes and characters, repeating key words and lines in new contexts, reusing sounds, and perhaps most importantly, installing paths outward to art we love and history we’re fascinated by,” Escott said. “I’m proud of our songs and the web of connections between them and I’m excited to place it all within easy reach.”

Find The Native Cats on all streaming services via this link. Chapter Music are promising to release new music from the band in the not-too-distant future.

Further Reading

Chapter Music Turns 30 – Ten Things That Define the Melbourne Indie Label

Music Feeds’ Favourite Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists

Chapter Music to Reissue Sydney Indie-Pop Pioneers The Particles’ Full Discography