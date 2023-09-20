The Presets, Havana Brown, Illy & More to Perform at Gold Coast 500

One of the biggest events on the Aussie supercars calendar, the Gold Coast 500, has unveiled a star-studded local music lineup for its 2023 event.

Legendary Aussie EDM duo The Presets will be lighting up the stage at this year’s festivities in the Sunshine State, atop a lineup that also features retro poppers Client Liaison, rapper Illy, DJ Havana Brown, Brisbane electronic fave Mashd N Kutcher, and DJ’s John Course and Total Eclipse.

The Presets – ‘You Belong’

They’ll perform across the weekend of the big race, kicking off on Friday, 27th October and revving through til Sunday, 29th October at the Club 500 stage on the streets of Surfer’s Paradise.

In a press statement, Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “We saw over 200 thousand fans walk through the gates at last year’s event and we want to break that record in 2023. The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 is an opportunity to showcase the best of Supercars to a global audience and we are thrilled to have once again some of Australia’s best live acts on stage as part of this year’s event.”

He continued: “As the biggest annual sporting event in Queensland, we are committed to making it the ultimate celebration, ensuring it remains the highlight of the year for fans who travel from all corners to experience the magic of Surfers Paradise. The Club 500 stage will come alive with seven major acts over all three nights of the event, and we can’t wait to get back to our famous Gold Coast street track in October to get the party started.”

All artists on the lineup are booked by Mushroom Group, famously founded in 1972 by the late, great Michael Gudinski.

All entertainment will be included as part of a same day event ticket to the Gold Coast 500, in addition to the packed on-track schedule, which includes the first ever Gold Coast outing of the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs, Porsche Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes and Sports Sedans.

Gold Coast 500 Lineup

The Presets

Havana Brown

Illy

Client Liaison

Mashd N Kutcher

John Course

DJ Total Eclipse

Friday, 27th October – Sunday, 29th October – Surfers Paradise, QLD

Tickets available now here

