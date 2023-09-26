Lineup Announced for South Eveleigh Street Party: Donny Benét, Ngaiire, Soju Gang, Andras + More

A brand new two-day street party will take over South Eveleigh’s Locomotive Street, The Eveleigh, and Village Square in early October. Italo-Australian party starter Donny Benét and neo-soul singer Ngaiire will headline the music program, supported by acts like Miiesha, Soju Gang, Adi Toohey, A. Girl, Andras, Noise In My Head and more.

The South Eveleigh Street Party will take place across Thursday, 5th and Friday, 6th October. Benét will appear at the Eveleigh on Thursday night, while Ngaiire will assume headline duties on the Friday night. See the full lineup and ticket details below.

Donny Benét: ‘Girl Of My Dreams’

There’ll be plenty of non-musical activities happening as well, including cultural workshops, Retrosweat classes, boxing training sessions, plant potting, and a communal mural activity spearheaded by 107 projects. DJ Andrew Levins will also throw a kids’ rave on both days of the party.

The street party will be well stock with food from the likes of Lucky Kwong, Icebergs, Anita’s Gelato, and more. Take a look through the South Eveleigh Street Party program on the event website.

South Eveleigh Street Party

Donny Benét

Ngaiire

Soju Gang

Miiesha

Andras

A. Girl

Reyanna Maria

Levins

Adi Toohey

Noise In My Head

Off The Radar DJs

Eddy Diamond

Hugh B & The Modern Pop Ensemble

Mistah Cee

Yemi Sul

Dates & Venues

Thursday, 5th & Friday, 6th October – Locomotive Street, The Eveleigh & Village Square, South Eveleigh NSW

Entry to most of the street party is free, but headlining sets will be ticketed – head to the website.

