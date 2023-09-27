They Hate Change Add Melbourne Club Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Florida duo They Hate Change have added another stop to their upcoming Australian tour. The duo will now play at Melbourne club venue Miscellania on Friday, 8th December, a day before they head to the Sup’ for Meredith Music Festival.

They Hate Change have also locked in a couple of Sydney shows, playing two sets at Phoenix Central Park on Thursday, 7th December. See the full list of dates and ticket details below.

They Hate Change: ‘stunt (when I see u)’

The duo – composed of Vonne Parks and Andre “Dre” Gainey – released their critically acclaimed album, Finally, New, in 2022. “We’ve been [making music] in obscurity for so long,” Parks told Crack magazine in January 2023.

“So it was very validating to keep doing the same thing, but once it actually hit everybody on this larger platform, we saw it was, like, ‘Yeah, everybody was always going to like this thing that we were on, they just didn’t hear it.’”

They’ve since returned with a new track called ‘stunt (when I see u)’, which they’ve described as a “mantra”. “[It’s] a reminder to ourselves to show what we are capable of when others seem to doubt or discredit things we’ve done,” the duo shared about the track. “We’re going to continue to do what we do and that’s CHANGE!”

They Hate Change will be joined at the Melbourne club show by a veritable smorgasbord of local talent, including Mirasia and Mulalo, who’ll team up for an MC set, and stars of the Melbourne underground, Teether & Kuya Neil, who’ll be performing tracks from their 2023 LP, Stressor. There’ll also be a duo performance from Khya & Son Ray.

They Hate Change 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 7th December (​6:30pm) ​– Phoenix Central Park, Sydney NSW ​

Thursday, 7th December (​8:15pm) ​– Phoenix Central Park, Sydney NSW ​

Friday, 8th December ​– Miscellania, Melbourne VIC ​

Saturday, 9th December – Meredith Music Festival, Melbourne VIC ​

Tickets available via Frontier Touring.

