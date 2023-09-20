Phoenix Central Park Season X: Clark, They Hate Change, Mildlife + More

Sydney venue Phoenix Central Park has revealed the full lineup for its next season of gigs, with Melbourne psych-jazz purveyors Mildlife, UK producer Clark, Florida hip-hop duo They Hate Change, and Western Sydney rapper and producer Zion Garcia all set to appear.

Season X will run from Thursday, 5th October to Tuesday, 12th December, with the first gig set to feature chamber music collective Omega Ensemble. Garcia will take over the venue the following week joined by his Full Circle crew, which features fellow Sydney acts like Nick Ward, Sollyy, Dylan Atlantis, FRIDAY* and Breakfast Road.

Mildlife: ‘Return To Centaurus’

Clark will team up with choreographer Melanie Lane and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra to present the world premiere of their dance and live music work MOUNTAIN. According to the press release, the performance is “a negation between humans and the mythic world, as it contemplates the terror of descent and the transcendence of conquering unreachable peaks”.

Mildlife, fresh from releasing the new single ‘Return to Centaurus’, will take the stage on Wednesday, 25th October. Adelaide-raised, New York-based composer and pianist Matthew Sheens will take over Phoenix Central Park a couple of nights later.

They Hate Change will perform at the venue on Thursday, 7th December, and the season will close with a performance from experimental and classical vocalist Evita Manji. You can see the full list of Season X gigs below, and you can go in the ballot for free tickets now.

Phoenix Central Park Season X

Thursday, 5th October : Omega Ensemble

: Omega Ensemble Thursday, 12th October : Zion Garcia

: Zion Garcia Wednesday, 25th October : Mildlife

: Mildlife Friday, 27th October : Matthew Sheens

: Matthew Sheens Wednesday, 1st to Saturday, 4th November : Clark x Melanie Lane (MOUNTAIN)

: Clark x Melanie Lane (MOUNTAIN) Thursday, 9th November : Nat Bartsch

: Nat Bartsch Tuesday, 14th November : x/o

: x/o Thursday, 16th November : xmunashe

: xmunashe Thursday, 23rd November : Abyss X

: Abyss X Tuesday, 28th November : Edge of a Cloud

: Edge of a Cloud Thursday, 30th November : Ngulmiya

: Ngulmiya Thursday, 7th December : They Hate Change

: They Hate Change Tuesday, 12th December: Evita Manji

You can enter the free ticket ballot here.

