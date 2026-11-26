It’s officially time to start agonising over your favourite songs of the year, with triple j unveiling the key dates for its Hottest 100 of 2026.

The annual countdown will take place on Saturday, 23rd January 2027, kicking off at 12pm AEDT, giving music fans another excuse to fire up the barbecue, inflate the kiddie pool and passionately argue with their mates about the merits of their respective music tastes.

Voting will officially open at 8am AEDT on Tuesday, 1st December, giving punters more than a month to undertake the increasingly difficult task of whittling down a year’s worth of tunes to just 10 favourites.

Polls will close at 5pm AEDT on Friday, 15th January 2027, with any song released between 1st December 2025 and 30th November 2026 eligible for inclusion in this year’s countdown.

And for those whose favourite tracks don’t quite make the cut, triple j will once again count down the songs that landed just outside the top 100, with the Hottest 200 airing from midday local time on Sunday, 24th January.

Meanwhile, nostalgia enthusiasts are in for a double dose of musical time travel courtesy of Double J, which will be revisiting two classic Hottest 100 countdowns from decades past.

The station will take listeners back 20 years with a replay of the Hottest 100 of 2006, kicking off at 10am local time on Sunday, 24th January.

Double J will then wind the clock back another decade, revisiting the Hottest 100 of 1996 across Wednesday to Friday, before broadcasting the full countdown on Saturday, 30th January.

So whether you’re backing the next generation of Australian music talent or reliving the glory days of your youth, there’s plenty of countdown action to soundtrack your summer.

Catch all the key dates for your calendar below.

Tuesday, 1st December 2026 — Voting opens, 8am AEDT

— Voting opens, 8am AEDT Friday, 15th January 2027 — Voting closes, 5pm AEDT

— Voting closes, 5pm AEDT Saturday, 23rd January 2027 — triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2026, 12pm AEDT

— triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2026, 12pm AEDT Sunday, 24th January 2027 — triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2026, 12pm local time

— triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2026, 12pm local time Sunday, 24th January 2027 — Double J’s Hottest 100 of 2006, 10am local time

— Double J’s Hottest 100 of 2006, 10am local time Saturday, 30th January 2027 — Double J’s Hottest 100 of 1996

More information on Double J’s retrospective countdowns is available via the ABC

Further Reading

Olivia Dean Takes Out triple j’s Hottest 100 Of 2025

RIP 100 Warm Tunas: Beloved Hottest 100 Prediction Site Shuts Down After Nearly A Decade

Meet Trophy Wyfe: The Newcastle Teens Crowned triple j Unearthed High Winners For 2026