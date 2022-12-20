The Sydney run of disco show Velvet Rewired has been extended further into February 2023.

The show, billed as a celebration of the “glitz and glamour of the disco era”, was due to run at the Sydney Opera House from 22nd December until early February, but demand for tickets has seen another week of shows added – it’ll now finish on Sunday, 12th February.

Chaka Khan: ‘Ain’t Nobody’

“Due to incredible audience demand I am thrilled to extend Velvet Rewired’s Opera House season by an extra week, adding eight performances

between 7 and 12 February,” head of contemporary performance Ebony Bott said in a statement. “This celebration of the glitz and glamour of the disco era is feel-good entertainment at its best – we can’t wait to welcome audiences to boogie wonderland all summer.”

The show first premiered at Adelaide Fringe Festival back in 2020 and was due to make its way around the country after that, but was rudely interrupted by the pandemic. Local legend Marcia Hines is in the lead role, reprising her role as Diva from the original Velvet.

Plenty of disco classics will be featured, including ‘Ain’t Nobody’ by Chaka Khan, Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born To Be Alive’, and ‘It’s Raining Men’. Velvet Rewired is directed by Craig Ilott, who directed the original back in 2015.

After Sydney, the show will head to Adelaide, Hobart, Townsville, Newcastle, and Melbourne.

Velvet Rewired

Tickets available now through Sydney Opera House.

Thursday, 22nd December to Thursday, 12th February – Sydney Opera House, NSW

Further Reading

Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday at Christmas’

Check Your Throat Nodules ‘Coz Channel 7 Is Bringing Australian Idol Back

Music in Exile Announces Lineup for Summer Fundraiser