Vv Pete, Collarbones, cherry chola Lead 2023 FBi SMAC Nominations

1 A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24 The festival landscape has undergone major upheaval in the last three years, and Covid’s long-term impact on the music industry…

2 A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24 The international touring itinerary is busier than it’s been since before the Covid shutdown. Already this year, Australia has hosted…

3 A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023 SXSW will make its Sydney debut from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October. The music programming takes over on Wednesday,…

4 All of the Events Happening as Part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday The Eighty-Six will stage its inaugural festival from Monday, 23rd to Tuesday, 31st October at a range of venues along…

5 NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the transfixing jazz-folk of Margret RoadKnight’s ‘Girls In Our Town’, taken from a forthcoming…

6 triple j’s Like A Version – The Complete List triple j launched its Like A Version segment in 2004. More than 800 covers have been recorded since that time,…

9 More Acts Added to Bluesfest 2024: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Cruel Sea + More Byron Bay Bluesfest has announced the second batch of artists for its 2024 event. The first announcement came in August…