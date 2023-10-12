Vv Pete, Collarbones, cherry chola Lead 2023 FBi SMAC Nominations

Vv Pete
FBi Radio has revealed the nominees for its public-voted 2023 Sydney music, arts and culture awards, aka the SMACs. The winners will be announced on Thursday, 9th November at the Powerhouse Museum on Harris St, Ultimo. The public are invited to attend the awards ceremony – you can RSVP here for free tickets.

The likes of Collarbones, Skeleten and Ziggy Ramo are up for Record of the Year, while Vv Pete, cherry chola and AGONY are all in the running for Song of the Year. Julia Jacklin’s PRE PLEASURE is also up for Record of the Year, following her Best Album nomination at this year’s Music Victoria Awards.

Vv Pete – ‘Jordan 1s’

2023 FBi SMAC Awards Nominations

Record Of The Year

  • Bract x BAYANG (tha Bushranger) – REDBRICKGOTHIK
  • Collarbones – Filth
  • Dylan Atlantis – violet
  • Julia Jacklin – PRE PLEASURE
  • Ninajirachi – Second Nature
  • Optic Nerve – Angel Numbers
  • Skeleten – Under Utopia
  • Ziggy Ramo – Sugar Coated Lies

Song Of The Year

  • AGONY – ‘FRIDAY NIGHT’
  • Becca Hatch, Club Angel  – ‘Ride For Me’
  • cherry chola – ‘princess puta’
  • Collarbones – ‘Ripe for Filth’
  • Eternal Dust – ‘Absinthe’
  • FRIDAY* – ‘Dying In the City’
  • Lottie World – ‘Candy Sound’
  • Vv Pete, Utility – ‘Jordan 1s’

Next Big Thing

  • Carnations
  • cherry chola
  • ealing
  • Lottie World
  • xmunashe
  • Zion Garcia

Best Video

  • Babitha – ‘Only Fair’
  • BVT – ‘Lalaki’
  • Display Homes – ‘Proofread’
  • Doris – ‘Teeth’
  • GLO – ‘Certified Freak’
  • SOLLYY, Zion Garcia – ‘Apply the Pressure’

Best Live Act

  • Loose Fit
  • Parasol
  • Tee Vee Repairmann
  • Vv Pete
  • xmunashe
  • Yasmina Sadiki

Best Music Event

  • Bare Necessities Rooftop Party
  • CRIP RAVE THEORY
  • Hotter Out West
  • South East Block Party Maroubra
  • SOFT CENTRE: UNFURL
  • Xaddy’s Door List

Best Eats

  • Ambi’s Chai Bar
  • Midden
  • Parami
  • Self Raised Bread Shoppe
  • Takam
  • Yeodongsik

Best Arts Program

  • Art Gallery of NSW: MONUMENTAL (working title)
  • Carriageworks Nights
  • Club Chrome: Fxckery
  • Dither_
  • Garden Reflexxx: SWARM
  • SWANA Film Festival

Artist of the Year

  • Billy Bain
  • Dorcas Tang
  • Feras Shaheen
  • Maissa Alameddine
  • Monica Rani Rudhur
  • Nick Breedon

