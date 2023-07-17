Sycco, Samantha Jade to Perform at FIFA Fan Festival at Melbourne’s Fed Square

Fed Square in Melbourne will host the city’s official FIFA Fan Festival throughout the upcoming Women’s World Cup, which will finally get underway this week on Thursday, 20th July. The Fan Festival will run for the entirety of the World Cup, and will broadcast the matches live for the public, along with live music, panel discussions, and more.

The lineup for the festival has just been released, with Sycco and Samantha Jade locked in to perform. Sycco will appear on Friday, 21st July, while Jade will jump on stage on Monday, 31st July. Organisers have also flagged there’ll be sets from DJs around Melbourne, dancers, drummers, and more across the month. For more program information head to the website.

Sycco: ‘Happy You’re Here’.

The Women’s World Cup will get underway this week, with the first match taking place in New Zealand with their national team playing Norway in Auckland. Australia will also play that day, taking on the Republic of Ireland at Sydney’s Stadium Australia (also known as Accor).

In case you’re wondering about the alternate stadium names, FIFA forbids corporate branding on venues – meaning that Melbourne’s AAMI Park will be known as the ‘Melbourne Rectangular Stadium’, Suncorp Stadium is Brisbane will be ‘Brisbane Stadium’ (or Lang Park, its historical name), and Sydney’s Allianz will revert to the Sydney Football Stadium.

Away from football, Sycco has recently been announced on the lineup for Springtime Festival, which will run from Friday, 1st September to Sunday, 3rd September along the Surfers Paradise beach. BENEE, Matt Corby, and the Bag Raiders will also deliver sets.

Melbourne’s FIFA Fan Festival

Thursday, 20th July to Sunday, 20th August – Federation Square, Melbourne

Sycco: Friday, 21st July

Samantha Jade: Monday, 31st July

