Peach PRC, What So Not to Headline Sydney Uni’s Someday Soon Festival

The University Of Sydney’s Someday Soon Festival is returning for its second annual romp this October, with a mighty lineup of homegrown heroes topped by TikTok-pop queen Peach PRC and EDM superstar What So Not.

The full roster for the one-day bash, which will take over USYD’s Manning House on Saturday, 21st October, includes a total 17 artists, including 1300, Northeast Party House, Royel Otis, Sly Withers, Sycco, Tyne-James Organ, Y.B., New Zealand artist Daily J and more.

Someday Soon Music Festival 2022 Recap

The 2023 festival will run across three stages inside one of Sydney’s most-unique and purpose-built music venues, nestled in the heart of the prestige uni’s Hogwarts-esque surrounds.

You can also expect multi-level bars and food trucks to keep you hydrated and happy while you’re grooving to the tunes.



“Someday Soon is not your regular day at uni, it’s an exhilarating extravaganza of talent and creativity!” Nazanin Sharifi, Board President of venue operator, the University Of Sydney Union, said in a press statement.

“Friends get to hang out enjoy music, bars, food, and fun all day right here outside our historic Manning Bar. With one ticket, you get to see an array of amazing artists, from the latest emerging superstars to the next big thing. And who knows, you might end up discovering your favourite new artist!”

As an added bonus, students currently enrolled at USYD will have first dibs on tickets, thanks to an exclusive pre-sale.



Catch the full lineup and ticketing details for Someday Soon 2023 down below.

Someday Soon Festival 2023 Lineup

Peach PRC

What So Not

1300

Cassettes For Kids

Daily J (NZ)

Kornel Kovács

Lazywax

Northeast Party House

Royel Otis

Sam Alfred

Sly Withers

Surprise Chef

Sycco

Tangela

Tyne-James Organ

Willo

Yb.

Saturday, 21st October – Manning House, The University Of Sydney, Sydney, NSW

Pre-Sale Opens Monday, 7th August at 10am (AEST) – Exclusive To University Of Sydney Students

General First Release Opens Thursday, 10th August at 10am AEST here

Further Reading

Post Malone, Dom Dolla, and Aitch Lead Spilt Milk’s 2023 Lineup

Peach PRC Debuts at Number One on ARIA Albums Chart

What So Not Announces 2023 National Tour Behind ‘Anomaly’ LP