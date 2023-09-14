Zheani Announces ‘TSMG’ East Coast Headline Dates

Fresh from scaring the bejesus out of the Aussie music industry at BIGSOUND 2023, gothic genre-bender Zheani has announced a trio of national headline dates.

The shapeshifting artist will be bringing The Spiritual Meat Grinder mixtape tour to venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this November.

ZHEANI – ‘BWC’

The controversial mixtape, which features the above song ‘BWC’ (that’s an acronymn for ‘Big Wet C*nt’ for those playing at home) is described by Zheani in a press statement as “a series of adventures (and misadventures) while trying to return home”.

She continued, adding: “It’s a lot like Homer’s Odyssey, there are tragic reflections and hedonistic parties. After 10 years of war with Troy there is a lot to unpack and sometimes it’s easier to just slide into Circe’s warm wet c*** than to deal with the Trauma. It’s a party where you release your inhibitions (but with occasional mental breakdowns in the bathroom). When you’re in The Spiritual Meat Grinder spiralling in the absurd you may as well be a freak and have a good time. If you’re in Sodom and Gomorrah and can’t escape, you may as well be at the drunken orgy when the fire and brimstone starts to fall.”

You can catch Zheani bringinging the aforementioned drunken orgy to the venues down below this November.

Saturday 4th November – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 17th November – The Evelyn, Melbourne

Saturday, 18th November – Crowbar, Sydney

