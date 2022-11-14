PREMIERE: Jet City Sports Club Share Retro Video For ‘Feeling It All’

Sydney indie-pop foursome Jet City Sports Club released their latest single, ‘Feeling it All’, in early November. The song’s lyrics reflect what the band describe as “the emotional rollercoaster of missing somebody that you love.”

Jet City Sports Club have produced a music video for ‘Feeling It All’, directed by the band members and cut into shape by editor Geri Docherty. Music Feeds is premiering the video below.

Jet City Sports Club – ‘Feeling It All’

“We went with a way more ambiguous approach on this video and had absolutely no idea what would come out the other side,” the band said a statement. “We do all of our own music videos these days and have a wonderful editor – Geri Docherty – who picks up any slack from us non-filmmakers. The whole thing was shot in Jack [O’Connor] and Lilla [Obradovic]’s living room in a couple of hours.”

‘Feeling It All’ is Jet City Sports Club’s third single of 2022. It follows February’s ‘She Don’t Need No One’ and August’s ‘Green Thumb’, both of which earned triple j air time. The band has recently played gigs supporting The Vanns, Hayley Mary, The Grogans, Planet and Annie Hamilton.

Regarding the emphasis on pop hooks in ‘Feeling It All’, Obradovic, the band’s lead vocalist, said, “Jack and I started writing ‘Feeling it All’ last year in lockdown and we originally thought we should sell it off to some pop star.”

However, once they started working with producer Fletcher Matthews, it began to make more sense as a Jet City Sports Club song. “We fleshed it out, bumping ideas off one another and the rest sort of just fell into place,” Obradovic said.

