PREMIERE: Squid The Kid Channels Mac Miller’s Svelte Flow on ‘Cater’

Gen Z rapper and songwriter Squid the Kid makes music with a spring in its step. On his newest single, ‘Cater’, Squid the Kid takes cues from contemporary genre-blurers Tyler, the Creator, Anderson .Paak and the late Mac Miller.

‘Cater’ is out on Thursday, 28th July. We’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

Listen to ‘Cater’:

Squid the Kid grew up in Hampton Park, just past Dandenong, in Melbourne’s City of Casey local government area. Although proud of his roots, the rapper’s ambitions are global in nature. He released his debut single, ‘Wintertime’, in 2019. In September 2021, he made it to the final of the Vans Musicians Wanted competition, where his music was appraised by judges Denzel Curry and 88rising kingpin Sean Miyashiro.

On ‘Cater’, Squid the Kid channels Mac Miller’s svelte flow as he pleads with a lover to let him offer help. “Name some things I can do / Let me cater to you,” he says in the song’s half-sung, half-rapped chorus.

“The origins of this song were from a misunderstanding that I had with my girlfriend at the time,” Squid the Kid said in a statement. “I really took reference from Destiny’s Child ‘Cater 2 U’ – the main message of their song was how they just want to look after and care for their loved one.”

Squid the Kid will launch ‘Cater’ with a hometown headline show at Laundry Bar in the inner city suburb of Fitzroy. “I’m most keen on showing how far me and the band have evolved as musicians in the fourteen months, dating back to my last headline,” he said.

