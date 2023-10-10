Baz Luhrmann to Premiere Extended Version of ‘Australia’ at SXSW Sydney

Director and screenwriter Baz Luhrmann will premiere the extended and reimagined version of his 2008 film Australia at SXSW Sydney later this month. The new mini-series edition, titled Faraway Downs, will be presented by Luhrmann in person at the SXSW Screen Festival on Saturday, 21st October.

Luhrmann says he was inspired to rework Australia into Faraway Downs “because of the way episode storytelling has been reinvigorated by the streaming world”. “With over 2 million feet of film from the original piece, my team and I were able to revisit anew the central themes of the work,” Luhrmann said in a statement.

Australia Trailer

“I am honored to world premiere Faraway Downs in Australia, the place that has inspired me and my work my entire life, and with a partner like SXSW who deeply recognizes the intersection of film, television and music with storytelling,” the director continuedw.

Faraway Downs, a six-part series, will land on Disney+ in late November.

Luhrmann is the latest addition to the still expanding lineup of SXSW Sydney, which will run from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October. Recently, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker was added to the lineup, alongside Chance the Rapper and Queer Eye’s Tan France.

You can see the full lineup and program details on the website.

