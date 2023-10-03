Zach Bryan Announces First Ever Australian Show for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE

American country star Zach Bryan will make his Australian live debut as part of Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE later this year. Bryan will play a one-off Australian show at St Kilda’s Catani Gardens on Saturday, 9th December, joined by a handful of special guests.

The Oklahoma-raised musician shot to fame off the back of his major label debut, American Heartbreak, in 2022, and its self-titled follow-up, which landed in August 2023. Zach Bryan features the single ‘I Remember Everything’, a collab with fellow country star Kacey Musgraves.

Zach Bryan: ‘I Remember Everything’

Bryan’s popularity in Australia is immense – he is the longest-charting country artist in the history of the ARIA Top 50 singles chart.

ALWAYS LIVE will kick off on Saturday, 25th November with a Christina Aguilera gig at the Flemington Racecourse (extra tickets were recently added). More than 165 artists will perform at more than 60 events around the state throughout the event series, which runs from Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 10th December.

Aguilera, Bryan, Jessie Ware, and Jai Paul are some of the internationals heading our way, and there’ll be plenty of locals in attendance as well, including Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, and Angie McMahon.

Saturday, 9th December – Catani Gardens, St Kilda

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday, 5th October, with general tickets going on sale Friday, 6th October via ALWAYS LIVE.

