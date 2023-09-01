NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the mirror ball club-pop of Kavi’s ‘SCANDALOUS’ and the opening statement of POOKIE’s drill era, ‘TALKIN DIS DAT’. There’s a power-pop slow burner from Glenn Hopper, the reclamation of Butchulla song ‘Yuangan’ by Yirinda, and the dishevelled and tender return of Lower Plenty – plus loads more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – September 2023

New additions 01/09/2023

Kavi – ‘SCANDALOUS’

POOKIE – ‘TALKIN DIS DAT’

Glenn Hopper – ‘Easy Way Out’

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit – ‘song for new light’

Carla Geneve – ‘Euthymia’

Yirinda – ‘Yuangan (Dugong)’

Meghna – ‘2045’

GAUCI – ‘BRAT’

Behind You ft. Rako, Teether & BAYANG (tha Bushranger) – ‘The Well’

Lower Plenty – ‘Back to the Foldout’

808s & Greatest Hits – ‘Motherland’

Pash – ‘Possession’

