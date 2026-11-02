Beth Orton Announces 2027 Australian Tour Behind New Album ‘The Ground Above’

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Beth Orton is heading back Down Under, announcing a four-date Australian headline tour for March 2027.

The BRIT Award-winning, Mercury Prize-nominated artist will return to our shores for the first time since April 2024, bringing her celebrated catalogue and deeply personal new album The Ground Above to audiences in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.



Beth Orton – ‘The Ground Above’

Presented by Frontier Touring, the run will kick off at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on Wednesday, 17th March, before heading to Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, 19th March and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Saturday, 20th March.

Orton will then make a long-awaited return to Western Australia, wrapping up the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, 23rd March.

The announcement follows the release of her latest studio album, The Ground Above, which arrived earlier this year via Mushroom Music and Partisan Records.

Building on the spectral, dreamlike atmosphere of her acclaimed 2022 record Weather Alive, the new collection finds Orton exploring themes of survival, renewal, motherhood, mortality, love and grief with a renewed sense of urgency and emotional clarity.

Self-produced by Orton, the album brings together an impressive cast of collaborators, including multi-instrumentalists Shahzad Ismaily and Sam Beste, drummers Tom Skinner (The Smile) and Chris Vatalaro, and bassist Tom Herbert.

Blending elements of folk, spiritual jazz and improvisation, The Ground Above continues Orton’s longstanding refusal to be confined by genre, balancing intimate songwriting with expansive, exploratory arrangements.

The record is divided into two distinct halves, tracing the interconnected experiences of love and loss while contemplating the passage of time and the importance of remaining present in an increasingly uncertain world.

“All the songs on the record are looking through the prism of the years from many directions at once,” Orton explains.

“If writing songs is therapy, it’s hallucinogenic therapy. It’s working with the unconscious, it’s lucid dreaming.”

Across a career spanning three decades, Orton has established herself as one of Britain’s most distinctive and influential singer-songwriters.

Her groundbreaking 1996 debut album Trailer Park helped pioneer the genre-blurring sound that would become known as folktronica, fusing traditional acoustic songwriting with electronic textures.

She continued to evolve her sound across releases including 2006’s Comfort Of Strangers and the critically acclaimed Weather Alive, consistently pushing the boundaries of her craft while remaining anchored by her unmistakable voice.

Renowned for live performances that can shift from whispered intimacy to raw, soaring emotion, Orton’s upcoming Australian shows promise a rare opportunity to experience both her latest material and beloved songs from across her extensive catalogue.

Frontier Member presale tickets will be available from 11am local time on Wednesday, 4th November, running for 24 hours or until the allocation is exhausted.

General public tickets go on sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, 5th November.

Check out the full Australian tour itinerary below.

Beth Orton – Australian Tour 2027

Presented by Frontier Touring

Wednesday, 17th March – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW – Licensed All Ages

– City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW – Licensed All Ages Friday, 19th March – The Forum, Melbourne VIC – 18+

– The Forum, Melbourne VIC – 18+ Saturday, 20th March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD – 18+

– Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD – 18+ Tuesday, 23rd March – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Licensed All Ages

Ticketing Info

Frontier Member Presale: Wednesday, 4th November at 11am local time

Runs for 24 hours or until allocation is exhausted.

General Public Onsale: Thursday, 5th November at 12pm local time

Tickets and further information via Frontier Touring.

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