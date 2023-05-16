Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces New Album, His First in 19 Years

Renowned singer and songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced his first new album in nearly two decades. It’s titled The Ones Ahead, and it’ll be released on Friday, 28th July. It’s Glenn-Copeland’s first record since he released Primal Prayer in 2004 under the name Phynix.

Glenn-Copeland has also shared the first single from the record, a warm and vibrant offering titled ‘Africa Calling’. Listen to the new track below.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland: ‘Africa Calling’

Speaking on ‘Africa Calling’, Glenn-Copeland said that he shares an “undefinable, unnamed feeling – a calling – with many other members of the African diaspora”. “[There’s a] bone-deep need to explore and express our heritage,” Glenn-Copeland said.

“Alongside the grief, there is a longing to know our roots, hidden from us as family lines were torn apart in the terrible days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade,” Glenn-Copeland continued. “In a world still caught in the ties of colonialism, I know I am not alone in needing to heed the call of this generations-old longing.”

The 79-year-old Glenn-Copeland, a native of Philadelphia who is now based in Canada’s New Brunswick, has been making music since the late 1960s, but his renown has mostly come off the back of the acclaimed record Keyboard Fantasies. The album was originally released in 1986 but was reissued in 2017 and garnered significant attention. A documentary about the album was released in 2021.

