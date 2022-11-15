Big Freedia, the New Orleans hip hop artist credited with bringing bounce into the mainstream, is joining a packed Bluesfest sideshow lineup for shows in Brisbane and Sydney in April 2023. The lineup includes NOLA brass band The Soul Rebels, founding member of the Wu Tang Clan GZA (aka the Genius), Black Star’s Talib Kweli and prolific jazz pianist Robert Glasper.

The lineup has been described as less of a multi-headliner and more of a mini-festival. Big Freedia’s addition to the lineup follows a slew of other Bluesfest sideshow announcements, which we wrote about here.

Big Freedia – ‘Louder’ ft. Icona Pop <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Big Freedia is currently in Australia as part of the LGBTQ+ festivals Summer Camp and MELT and has been performing sideshows while on tour. Pictures from her live show at Melbourne’s Rooftop Bar, which were shared on social media, show a vibrant gig that included a twerking competition. Most recently Big Freedia has collaborated with Beyoncé on her 2022 single ‘Break My Soul’, worked with Drake on his 2018 single ‘Nice For What’ and taught French pastry chef Jacques Torres how to twerk. Big Freedia, GZA, Talib Kweli, The Soul Rebels + Robert Glasper Wednesday, 5 th April 2023 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

April 2023 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Thursday, 6th April 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney Tickets on sale here.

