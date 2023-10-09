bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit Release Debut Album ‘all the songs i know about fire’

Melbourne/Naarm queer post-punk collective bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit have released their debut album, all the songs i know about fire. The album is out via Dinosaur City Records and includes the singles ‘song for blessing’, ‘song for fear’ and ‘song for new light’.

bodies will launch the LP at Thornbury Bowls Club on Wurundjeri country this Saturday, 14th October. The event doubles as the closing party for Half Strange: A Music Tour from the City to the Outback and Back. The show is set to run from 3pm until late, with bodies joined on the lineup by Ripple Effect Band, Simona Castricum, The Garbage & the Flowers, Scraps, 00__ and Troth.

bodies: all the songs i know about fire

bodies is led by vocalist and guitarist daniel ward, alongside Aldo Thomas (vocals, guitar, saxophone), Ruby Lee (drums, drum machine, sampler), Ben Sendy-Smithers (bass) and a revolving cast of collaborators. In a statement, ward summarised the record as a collection of songs that act as “a prayer or ritual on certain fires, speaking to desire, fear, love, death, time, mysteries.”

Dinosaur City described all the songs i know about fire as an album devoted to “the unending circle of time, and a prayer for precious attention. An ode to temporality and impermanence and conviction alike.”

Half Strange on Wurundjeri Land

Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowls Club, Melbourne VIC

